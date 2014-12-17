(Adds U.S. State Department, paragraphs 7-10)
By James Pearson
SEOUL Dec 17 The head of Sony Pictures
consulted with a senior U.S. official in June, days after North
Korea threatened "merciless countermeasures" over the release of
an upcoming film featuring a plot to assassinate leader Kim Jong
Un, leaked emails show.
In an internal June 26 email seen by Reuters, Sony Pictures
Entertainment Chairman and Chief Executive Michael Lynton said
he told Assistant U.S. Secretary of State Daniel Russel the
studio was "concerned for the safety of Americans and American
and North Korean relations."
U.S. officials have cast doubt on a threat against theatres
planning to show the film, but police across the United States
said they would take extra precautions.
Sony executives told theatres the studio would not pull the
comedy. However, top U.S. movie theater chains
are delaying plans to show the film following threats by a
hacking group that have waged a cyberattack on the Hollywood
studio.
The unidentified hackers have exposed thousands of Sony's
internal documents and emails to public scrutiny. Reuters has
not been able to verify the authenticity of the documents,
although Sony has confirmed that at least some are authentic.
"I explained that we wanted to act in a responsible fashion
and that the film was designed to entertain and not to make a
political statement," Lynton said, in the June 26 email to Sony
General Counsel Nicole Seligman.
"(Russel) said that the North Koreans were going to do
whatever they were going to do with or without the film, though
they may use it as an excuse (and) it would probably go on the
list of complaints they have agains(t) the United States."
Jen Psaki, spokeswoman for the U.S. State Department,
confirmed Russel had met with Sony executives, but declined to
speak about the leaked emails.
"Department officials routinely meet and consult informally
with a wide range of private groups, certainly including
executives from movie studios and a range of private-sector
companies and individuals seeking information about U.S. foreign
policy and U.S. views on developments around the world," she
said.
"Our message in public and in private is the same: we
respect artists' and an entertainer's right to produce content
of their choosing; we have no involvement in such decisions."
Asked at a regular briefing whether Washington considered
the movie's content helpful or appropriate, Psaki replied: "It's
a fiction movie. It's not a documentary about our relationship
with North Korea. It's not something we have backed, supported
or necessarily have an opinion on."
Sony Pictures parent Sony Corp declined to comment
on Lynton's exchange with Russel.
North Korean propaganda routinely warns of nuclear war with
the United States and South Korea, its enemies during the
1950-53 Korean War which ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
The film, billed for release on Dec. 25, about journalists
recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong
Un, prompted Pyongyang to accuse Washington of committing an act
of war by allowing its production.
Lynton's mail said Russel planned to designate someone
within the State Department to "coordinate" with Sony on the
case and suggested Sony contact the North Korean mission at the
United Nations to stress that the film was not intentionally
disrespectful.
"(Russel) explained that this was not an area the U.S.
government would get involved in. It was our right as a private
company to make and distribute the film," Lynton said.
"He felt very strongly that this would not result in a
nuclear attack by the Koreans."
