By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 18 The United States was
considering possible options on Thursday in response to a major
cyber attack on Sony Pictures blamed on North Korea, amid calls
for tougher sanctions on Pyongyang to cut it off from the global
banking system.
U.S. experts say options for the Obama administration could
include cyber retaliation and financial sanctions but the effect
of any response could be limited given North Korea's isolation.
Hackers who said they were incensed by a film on the
fictional assassination of North Korea's leader attacked Sony
Corp last month, leaking documents that drew global
headlines and distributing unreleased films on the Internet. It
appeared to be an unprecedented victory for Pyongyang and its
abilities to wage cyber warfare.
On Wednesday, Sony cancelled next week's theatrical release
of the $44 million raunchy comedy, "The Interview", citing
decisions by several theater chains to hold off showing the
film. The hacker group that broke into Sony's computer systems
had threatened attacks on theaters that planned to show it.
U.S. government sources said on Wednesday that U.S.
investigators had determined that the attack was "state
sponsored" and that North Korea was the government involved.
One U.S. government source said Washington may soon
officially announce its conclusion that North Korea was behind
the attack.
Political analysts, including Joel Wit of the 38 North Korea
project at Johns Hopkins University in Washington, questioned
how easy it would be to enforce sanctions and to ensure the
support of China, which is North Korea's biggest economic
partner, its neighbor and long-time ally.
The United States has a deep economic relationship with
China but is sharply at odds with Beijing over Washington's
allegations of cyber spying by Chinese state units on U.S.
concerns.
North Korea has denied it was behind the Sony hacking, but
security experts in Washington said it was an open secret
Pyongyang was responsible.
On Wednesday, the White House National Security Council said
the U.S. government was working to bring the perpetrators to
justice, and was considering "a range of options in weighing a
potential response."
The Republican chairman of the House of Representatives
Foreign Affairs Committee, Ed Royce, said the United States
should impose new penalties on the already heavily sanctioned
North Korea that would "wall off" the country from the
international banking system.
"We have the option ... you freeze the accounts at the banks
and you tell the institutions 'you're either going to do
business with the United States, or you can do business with
North Korea'," Royce told the Hugh Hewitt radio show.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation warned theaters and
other businesses associated with "The Interview" on Tuesday that
they could be targeted in cyber attacks, according to a copy of
the document reviewed by Reuters.
Several U.S. national security officials told Reuters the
government had no credible evidence, however, of a physical
threat to movie theaters.
(Additional reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston and Mark
Hosenball and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Editing by David
Storey and Grant McCool)