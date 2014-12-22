By David Brunnstrom
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 22 North Korea experienced
Internet outages on Monday, a U.S. company that monitors
Internet infrastructure said, adding that the reason for the
problems was not known.
"For the past 24 hours North Korea's connectivity to the
outside world has been progressively getting degraded to the
point now that they are totally offline," said Doug Madory,
director of Internet analysis at New Hampshire-based Dyn
Research.
"There's either a benign explanation - their routers are
perhaps having a software glitch; that's possible. It also seems
possible that somebody can be directing some sort of an attack
against them and they're having trouble staying online."
U.S. President Barack Obama vowed on Friday to respond to a
major cyber attack on Sony Pictures, which he blamed on North
Korea, "in a place and time and manner that we choose."
Several U.S. officials close to investigations of the attack
on Sony said the U.S. government has no knowledge what might
have caused any outages in North Korea and is not involved in
any cyber action against Pyongyang.
State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said at a regular
briefing she could not confirm whether North Korea had lost
access to the Internet due because of cyberattack.
"We aren't going to discuss ... publicly, operational
details about the possible response options or comment on those
kind of reports in anyway except to say that as we implement our
responses, some will be seen, some may not be seen," she said.
The instability is in North Korea's main link, which runs
through the northern Chinese city of Shenyang. Madory said this
applied to North Korea's main Internet connection via Chinese
company China Unicom, although it was possible the country had
limited connection via satellite.
"All I can say is that in the last 24 hours, their
communications have been degraded to a point where they are
unable to communicate. They have disappeared from the global
Internet presently," Madory said.
Dyn Research monitors Internet performance though live feeds
of router tables from about 450 telecommunications providers
worldwide.
A White House spokeswoman declined comment.
Madory said North Korea's Internet connection has
historically been stable, although it has come under attack in
the past, including during a period of high tension with South
Korea in 2013.
He said there were a lot of players - including potentially
teenage hackers - who could mount a "distributed
denial-of-service" cyber attack on North Korea, if this were the
cause of its reported outages. "It doesn't need to be some big
nation state."
Distributed denial-of-service attacks are a relatively
unsophisticated type of cyber warfare, in which a targeted
computer system is bombarded with traffic, rendering it
temporarily useless. North Korea's latest Internet problems were
first reported by the blog www.northkoreatech.org.
North Korea has denied it was to blame and has vowed to hit
back against any U.S. retaliation, threatening the White House
and the Pentagon.
Harf said of those threats: "We have no specific credible
threat information that leads credence to these reports."
"Obviously, we take very seriously any threats to U.S.
citizens, to U.S. companies, regardless of what that threat
looks like," she said.
The hackers behind the attack on Sony Pictures said they
were incensed by a comedy from the studio about a fictional
assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The studio
pulled the film from distribution after U.S. movie chains
declined to exhibit the film.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Additional reporting by Will
Dunham and Mark Hosenball; Editing by Warren Strobel, Steve
Orlofsky and Toni Reinhold)