UNITED NATIONS Dec 22 Washington's U.N. envoy
on Monday dismissed as absurd North Korean demands for a joint
U.S.-North Korean investigation of the hacking of Sony Pictures
and threats of retaliation if the United States
refused.
"It is exactly the kind of behavior we have come to expect
from a regime that threatened to take 'merciless
countermeasures' against the U.S. over a Hollywood comedy, and
has no qualms about holding tens of thousands of people in
harrowing gulags," Ambassador Samantha Power said.
"It is incumbent on the Security Council to consider the
(U.N.) Commission of Inquiry's recommendation that the situation
in North Korea be referred to the International Criminal Court
and to consider other appropriate action on accountability,"
Power added in a speech to the U.N. Security Council.
