GM to start pure-electric model production in China within 2 years - AP
General Motors Co will start production of a pure-electric model in China within two years, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
WASHINGTON President Barack Obama on Friday said the United States will respond to the devastating cyberattack on Sony Pictures now that U.S. authorities have linked the strike to the North Korean government.
"They caused a lot of damage. And we will respond," Obama told reporters in an end-of-the-year news conference.
DETROIT A federal judge in Detroit on Friday sentenced Volkswagen AG to three years' probation and independent oversight for the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal as part of a $4.3 billion settlement announced in January.