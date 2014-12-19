By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Dec 19 U.S. President Barack Obama
on Friday said Sony Pictures "made a mistake" in pulling the
satirical film "The Interview" after suffering a devastating
cyberattack blamed on North Korea.
"I wish they (Sony) would have spoken to me first," Obama
said at a news conference. "I would have told them, 'Do not get
into a pattern in which you're intimidated by these kinds of
criminal attacks.'"
Obama made the remarks after the Federal Bureau of
Investigation said North Korea was behind the cyberattack over
the film about a fictional plot to assassinate North Korean
leader Kim Jong Un.
The Sony Corp unit canceled the Christmas Day
release of the film starring Seth Rogen and James Franco after
large cinema chains refused to screen due to unspecified threats
by hackers.
Asked about Sony's decision, Obama said, "Yes, I think they
made a mistake." He said Sony's decision sent a bad signal about
self-censorship in the entertainment industry.
"We cannot have a society in which some dictator someplace
can start imposing censorship here in the United States," the
president said. "Because if somebody is able to intimidate folks
out of releasing a satirical movie, imagine what they start
doing when they see a documentary that they don't like, or news
reports that they don't like."
The hackers released embarrassing emails between Sony
Pictures co-chair Amy Pascal and producer Scott Rudin joking in
a racially insensitive manner about Obama's film tastes.
Both Pascal and Rudin have publicly apologized.
