By Piya Sinha-Roy
| Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dec 11 All was calm on Thursday at
the Los Angeles premiere of Sony Pictures' parody film "The
Interview", which had been in the spotlight for sparking tension
with North Korea and potentially prompting a major cyber hack on
the company.
Stars Seth Rogen and James Franco posed on a small red
carpet restricted to photographers as Sony reined in media
access after the film made headlines following a devastating
security breach that leaked films, data and emails.
"I'm not getting involved in all of that," the film's
co-writer and co-director Evan Goldberg said with a laugh, when
asked about the film's international impact.
He said he and Rogen are already busy working on their next
projects, including a TV show and an animated comedy film, and
would host a few press opportunities in New York next week for
"The Interview."
Sony Pictures Entertainment, a unit of Japan's Sony Corp
, was the target of a massive cyber attack that became
public on Nov. 24, when unidentified hackers released a trove of
internal company data and emails.
People close to the investigation have told Reuters that
North Korea is a principal suspect in the hack, but a North
Korean diplomat has denied his nation was involved. Pyongyang
condemned the film in June.
Goldberg, Rogen and Franco mingled with guests at the
pre-screening party. Sony Pictures Co-Chairman Amy Pascal, who
apologized on Thursday for racially insensitive remarks about
President Barack Obama in leaked emails, said at the premiere
she was "doing good", and hugged Goldberg.
In interviews with industry publications, including Deadline
Hollywood, Pascal defended the studio's decision to make Rogen
and Goldberg's comedy.
"No one will tell us what movies to release, ever," she
said. "Nobody should be able to intimidate a company."
According to emails dating from August through October and
obtained by Reuters, Sony Corp. Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai
ordered Pascal to tone down the film after Pyongyang denounced
it for depicting the assassination of Kim Jong Un.
Rogen agreed to small changes, but objected to requests to
modify the death scene, feeling that would diminish the humor
and also be viewed as censorship and hurt sales.
"This is now a story of Americans changing their movie to
make North Koreans happy," he said in an Aug. 15 email. "That is
a very damning story."
