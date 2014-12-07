By Lisa Richwine and Jim Finkle
| LOS ANGELES/BOSTON
LOS ANGELES/BOSTON Dec 6 The forensics experts
who Sony Corp hired to investigate the massive
cyberattack at its Hollywood studio told the company that the
breach was "unprecedented in nature," according to a letter
obtained by Reuters.
Kevin Mandia, the top executive at FireEye Inc's
Mandiant forensics unit, made the comment in a letter to Michael
Lynton, the head of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE).
Lynton forwarded that message to his employees on Saturday,
saying that the note was "helpful in understanding the nature of
what we are dealing with."
Mandia, whose forensics firm has probed some of the biggest
and most sophisticated cyberattacks known to date, told Lynton
in his email that "The scope of this attack differs from any we
have responded to in the past, as its purpose was to both
destroy property and release confidential information to the
public."
He added in the email that "The bottom line is that this was
an unparalleled and well planned crime, carried out by an
organized group, for which neither SPE nor other companies could
have been fully prepared."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine and Jim Finkle)