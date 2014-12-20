(Adds details on platforms, Sony comments)
By Mary Milliken
LOS ANGELES Dec 19 Sony Pictures said on Friday
it is looking for alternatives to release "The Interview" after
it scrapped the Christmas Day theatrical opening of the
screwball comedy at the center of a cyberattack on the studio
blamed on North Korea.
After a rare public shaming of a corporation by President
Barack Obama, who said Sony Pictures made a mistake in pulling
the film and bowing to intimidation, chief executive Michael
Lynton told CNN he hoped that the public would see the film but
no other platform had shown interest.
On Wednesday, Sony cancelled the theatrical release of the
film depicting the assassination of North Korean leader Kim Jong
Un after major movie theater chains refused to show the film
following threats to theaters and audiences from hackers.
At the time, it said it did not have further plans to
release "The Interview," a $44 million film starring Seth Rogen
and James Franco.
But on Friday, after Obama expressed concern about setting a
precedent of self-censorship in Hollywood, Sony said in a
statement that it "immediately began actively surveying
alternatives to enable us to release the movie on a different
platform."
It appears there are no takers so far for a film that has
incensed North Korea and could ultimately be the reason behind
the most destructive hacking of a private company on U.S. soil.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said Friday that North
Korean was responsible for the hack.
Lynton told CNN's Fareed Zakaria that "there has not been
one major VOD - video on demand distributor - one major
e-commerce site that has stepped forward and said they are
willing to distribute this movie for us."
He also recognized in a separate interview with NPR that
"people have been generally fearful about their systems being
corrupted."
Netflix Inc, one of the biggest players in online
streaming, would not discuss its interest in "The Interview," or
lack thereof.
"We are approached on virtually every unconventional release
by the networks and studios and, as a matter of course, don't
discuss publicly the pitches, concepts or ideas that come our
way," Netflix said in a statement.
Lynton said that Sony Pictures does not have a direct
interface with the American public and needed an intermediary.
It does have its own site for streaming Sony content, known
as Crackle, and films can be shown through the Sony Corp
gaming console PlayStation. Sony declined to comment on
the viability of those two options.
In the end, Sony repeatedly emphasized two issues: that it
had no choice but to cancel the release after theater owners
declined to show it and that it is strongly committed to the
First Amendment.
"Free expression should never be suppressed by threats and
extortion," the studio said in its statement.
One independent theater in Texas that wanted to screen the
"The Interview" after the hackers' threats, the Alamo
Drafthouse, said the studio declined to distribute.
