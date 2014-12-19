(Recasts with Obama remarks, adds further comments)
By Anna Yukhananov and James Pearson
WASHINGTON/SEOUL Dec 19 President Barack
Obama's threat of a "proportional" response to North Korea's
hacking of Sony Pictures shows once more the limits of
Washington's options as it seeks to rein in one of the world's
most unpredictable and isolated countries.
U.S. authorities said on Friday investigators had determined
that North Korea was behind the devastating cyberattack on Sony
Pictures, setting up a further possible confrontation between
the United States and the impoverished state.
"In concrete terms, there's not a heck of a lot they can do
because one, North Korea doesn't have an economy, and two, we've
already got every sanction known to man against them," said Jim
Lewis, a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and
International Studies who focuses on cybersecurity.
Although successive U.S. presidents have imposed decades of
restrictions on Pyongyang, whose main economic ties are with
China, the U.S. Treasury has so far directly sanctioned only 41
companies and entities and 22 individuals.
Those sanctions relate to North Korea's development of
weapons of mass destruction, including nuclear arms, which has
been the most contentious issue between Washington and
Pyongyang.
The United States may be able to further isolate Pyongyang
economically, although it is unclear whether this would have any
impact on the behavior of a country whose annual gross domestic
product per capita is just $1,800, according to CIA estimates.
Pyongyang has decades of experience in hiding its often
criminal money-raising activities, largely avoiding traditional
banks. While sanctions may have slowed its nuclear weapons
program, they have not derailed it.
Some U.S. lawmakers have called for North Korea to be cut
off from the SWIFT banking network that allows international
financial transactions. This is unlikely to be effective. While
financial sanctions had a big impact on Iran and Russia, which
are tied in to the global banking industry, North Korea is not.
Another possible response would be to pressure private
companies that provide North Korea's cellular and television
services to curtail them, or to persuade China to close Internet
connections, something Beijing has been loath to do.
Egypt's Orascom and Thai company Loxley Pacific
are both invested in North Korea's telecommunications industry.
PYONGYANG ADAPTS
With limited trade and natural resources, Pyongyang's
revenues are heavily reliant on money-making scams, which have
ranged from counterfeiting $100 bills to illicit arms sales and
drugs smuggling, according to reports by the U.S. government.
In 2005, $25 million of the regime's cash was frozen at
Macau-based Banco Delta Asia, which was designated a "primary
money laundering concern" by the U.S. Treasury.
That case stands as practically the only public success in
seizing funds from the country, which is now led by Kim Jong Un,
the third of the Kim dynasty to rule.
Kim Kwang-jin, now a defector in South Korea, worked for the
North's state insurance company in Singapore. He recalls
stuffing $20 million in cash into a suitcase in 2003 and sending
it to then ruler Kim Jong Il.
That money came from exaggerated claims from reinsurers for
weather damage, ship and aircraft losses.
Kim, speaking from Seoul, said it would be difficult to
detect these cash transfers, often made by individuals and North
Korean companies.
Unlike oil-exporting Iran, which is heavily sanctioned by
the United States, the United Nations and others, North Korea's
puny $50 billion economy produces few goods other than minerals
and seafood sold to China. Its trade with China was put by
Beijing at $5.7 billion in 2011.
Washington has begun consultations with Japan, China, South
Korea and Russia seeking their assistance in reining in North
Korea's cyber activities.
These countries are already working as a group to try to
denuclearize North Korea, a process that has been stalled since
2009 and that shows little sign of re-starting due to
differences in the approaches of the partners.
Russia, for example, recently invited Kim Jong Un to make an
official visit next year. That would be the young North Korean
leader's first foreign trip and comes after Moscow forgave
Pyongyang's debts and pledged investment in the country.
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom and Arshad Mohammed
in Washington, Jumin Park in Seoul; Writing by David Chance;
Editing by David Storey, James Dalgleish and Bernard Orr)