LOS ANGELES Dec 12 Civil rights leader Reverend
Al Sharpton will meet next week with Sony Pictures Entertainment
Co-Chairman Amy Pascal and decide whether her emails about
President Barack Obama's race warrant calling for her
resignation.
Pascal is under pressure after her private emails were
exposed by hackers who attacked the computer network of the
Hollywood movie studio, a unit of Sony Corp.
In exchanges with producer Scott Rudin, Pascal guesses that
Obama might be a fan of "Django Unchained" or other films with
black actors or themes. The emails were published by Buzzfeed
and Reuters has not confirmed them.
In a statement on Thursday, Sharpton said Pascal's
statements reflected a "lack of diversity" in Hollywood. He said
Sony needed to take steps "to respect the African American
community and reflect that respect in their hiring and business
practices."
Pascal and Sharpton had a "candid conversation" when she
phoned him to apologize on Thursday, said Sharpton's spokeswoman
Jacky Johnson. But Sharpton "made clear he has not accepted her
apology," she said.
Sharpton is "inclined" to call for Pascal's resignation,
"but has agreed to hear her out in person" in New York before
making a decision, Johnson said.
A Sony spokeswoman had no comment.
Pascal, in a statement on Thursday, apologized and said her
emails were "insensitive and inappropriate." She told the
Hollywood Reporter she reached out to Sharpton and Reverend
Jesse Jackson and wanted to start "a healing process."
"I'm being proactive," she said. "And I want to accept
responsibility for these stupid, callous remarks."
White House spokesman Josh Earnest, at his daily news
briefing on Friday, said "the decision that Ms. Pascal made to
apologize was the appropriate one."
Aaron Sorkin, who wrote Sony hit "The Social Network,"
defended Pascal on Friday.
"Amy knows more than a lot of people what it's like to
battle stereotypes," Sorkin told The Hollywood Reporter. "She's
a woman at a large corporation who worked her way from assistant
to the chairman's office. No one in the world feels worse than
she does right now."
