BOSTON Dec 16 The U.S. Department of Homeland
Security is investigating a threat against theaters planning to
show Sony Corp's controversial movie about an assassination of
the leader of North Korea, and so far it has seen no credible
sign of an active plot, an agency official said.
A hacking group published what appear to be more internal
emails on Tuesday and promised "bitter fate" for those who went
to see the movie, "The Interview" following a devastating attack
that severely damaged movie studio's network.
