(Adds theater cancellations, security expert)
By Eric Kelsey, Lisa Richwine and Piya Sinha-Roy
LOS ANGELES Dec 17 Sony Pictures on Wednesday
canceled the Dec. 25 theatrical release of its North Korea
comedy "The Interview," after major U.S. theater chains pulled
out of showing the film following threats from hackers.
Regal Cinemas and AMC Theaters were among the cinema chains
announcing they will not show "The Interview" as planned on Dec.
25, citing security threats by hackers that breached Sony Corp's
computers.
The move is the clearest sign of the widening influence of
the hackers who have also leaked Sony documents that drew global
headlines, and now have forced a change of plans for a Christmas
Day movie release for thousands of screens.
"In light of the decision by the majority of our exhibitors
not to show the film 'The Interview,' we have decided not to
move forward with the planned December 25 theatrical release,"
Sony said in a statement.
The studio said it was "deeply saddened at this brazen
effort to suppress the distribution of a movie, and in the
process do damage to our company."
It said it stood by the film makers of "The Interview," a
comedy about two hapless journalists recruited by the CIA to
assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, starring Seth Rogen
and James Franco.
Representatives for Rogen and Franco, who canceled numerous
scheduled appearances this week, did not respond to requests for
comment.
Hackers who claimed responsibility for seizing control and
leaking data from Sony's computers last month, on Tuesday warned
people to stay away from cinemas showing the film, and reminded
moviegoers of the Sept. 11, 2001 hijacked plane attacks on the
United States.
The National Association of Theatre Owners, which represents
movie theaters across the United States, said Wednesday it was
it was working closely with security and law enforcement
agencies and that cinemas may choose not to show the film.
Several U.S. national security officials told Reuters the
government was working with entertainment companies to address
the threat but had no credible evidence of a threat to
moviegoers.
"The theaters are reacting out of fear and uncertainty,"
said Bruce Schneier, a cryptologist and one of the world's
leading cybersecurity experts.
A spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security declined
to comment on Wednesday, but said earlier this week there was
"no credible intelligence" to substantiate the threats.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine, Eric Kelsey and Piya Sinha-Roy in
Los Angeles, Jim Finkle in Boston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Richard Chang)