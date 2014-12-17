LOS ANGELES Dec 17 Movie theater chain Regal Cinemas said on Wednesday it will delay showing Sony's North Korea parody "The Interview," while trade publication The Hollywood Reporter said AMC, Cinemark and Cineplex would also not screen the film, citing an unnamed source.

"Due to the wavering support of the film 'The Interview' by Sony Pictures, as well as the ambiguous nature of any real or perceived security threats, Regal Entertainment Group has decided to delay the opening of the film in our theatres," Regal Cinemas said in a statement.

Carmike Cinemas, another major U.S. cinema chain, said late Tuesday it would refrain from showing "The Interview" due to threats made by cyber hackers against cinemas that decide to show the film premiering Dec. 25.

The comedy follows two hapless journalists recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Representatives for AMC, Cinemark and Cineplex did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A Sony spokeswoman declined to comment. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, Lisa Richwine and Eric Kelsey; Editing by Tom Brown)