LOS ANGELES Dec 17 Sony Pictures said on
Wednesday it canceled the Dec. 25 theatrical release of its
North Korea comedy "The Interview," after major U.S. theater
chains pulled out of showing the film following threats from
hackers.
"In light of the decision by the majority of our exhibitors
not to show the film 'The Interview', we have decided not to
move forward with the planned December 25 theatrical release,"
Sony said in a statement.
The studio said it was "deeply saddened at this brazen
effort to suppress the distribution of a movie, and in the
process do damage to our company," and that it stood by the film
makers of "The Interview," a comedy about two journalists
recruited by the CIA to assassinate North Korean leader Kim Jong
Un.
(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy, Lisa Richwine, Eric Kelsey;
Editing by Chris Reese)