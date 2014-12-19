WASHINGTON China, in response to allegations by a U.S. official over the cyberattack against Sony Pictures, said on Friday it does not support illegal cyber action committed within its borders.

Representatives for the Chinese Embassy in Washington, in a statement to Reuters, also urged the United States to share evidence in the hacking case against the major Hollywood studio.

U.S. authorities have found a possible Chinese link to the cyberattack, a U.S. official said earlier on Friday. The FBI on Friday also formally announced that North Korea was behind the strike.

