WASHINGTON Dec 19 The United States has consulted with Japan, China, South Korea and Russia seeking assistance in reining in North Korean cyberattacks, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The official, speaking after the FBI blamed North Korea for a devastating cyberattack against Sony Pictures, said Washington had started "working through diplomatic channels to register our concerns and ask for assistance." (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick; Editing by Doina Chiacu)