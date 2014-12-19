A signage is seen posted on the box office window at the Sunshine Cinema in New York December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON A U.S. investigation into the hack of Sony's computer system has determined that North Korea was behind the operation with a possible Chinese link, a U.S. official said on Friday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the conclusion was to be announced later by federal authorities.

The probe into the hack found North Korea was behind it and that there may be a Chinese link either through collaboration with Chinese actors or by using Chinese servers to mask the origination of the hack, the official said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland)