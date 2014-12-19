GM to start pure-electric model production in China within 2 years - AP
General Motors Co will start production of a pure-electric model in China within two years, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
WASHINGTON A U.S. investigation into the hack of Sony's computer system has determined that North Korea was behind the operation with a possible Chinese link, a U.S. official said on Friday.
The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the conclusion was to be announced later by federal authorities.
The probe into the hack found North Korea was behind it and that there may be a Chinese link either through collaboration with Chinese actors or by using Chinese servers to mask the origination of the hack, the official said.
(Reporting by Steve Holland)
General Motors Co will start production of a pure-electric model in China within two years, the Associated Press reported on Friday.
DETROIT A federal judge in Detroit on Friday sentenced Volkswagen AG to three years' probation and independent oversight for the German automaker's diesel emissions scandal as part of a $4.3 billion settlement announced in January.