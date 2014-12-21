(Refiled to add dropped pronoun in headline)

WASHINGTON Dec 21 The U.S. House Intelligence Committee chairman said on Sunday the United States has the capability to make it very hard for North Korea to launch another cyber attack but failed to respond quickly enough to the Sony Pictures breach.

U.S. Representative Mike Rogers criticized President Barack Obama on "Fox News Sunday" for getting on a plane to Hawaii on Friday and not acting immediately against North Korea, which the U.S. government blames for the Sony attack.

"The problem here was not that the fact that we didn't have the capability to do something nearly in immediate time. We just didn't get a decision from the president," Rogers said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Greg Mahlich)