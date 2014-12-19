(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)
WASHINGTON Dec 19 Following is the full text of
the FBI's statement on Friday on the recent cyberattack against
the Hollywood movie studio Sony Pictures, a unit of Sony Corp.
:
"Today, the FBI would like to provide an update on the status of
our investigation into the cyber attack targeting Sony Pictures
Entertainment (SPE). In late November, SPE confirmed that it
was the victim of a cyber attack that destroyed systems and
stole large quantities of personal and commercial data. A group
calling itself the "Guardians of Peace" claimed responsibility
for the attack and subsequently issued threats against SPE, its
employees, and theaters that distribute its movies.
The FBI has determined that the intrusion into SPE's network
consisted of the deployment of destructive malware and the theft
of proprietary information as well as employees' personally
identifiable information and confidential communications. The
attacks also rendered thousands of SPE's computers inoperable,
forced SPE to take its entire computer network offline, and
significantly disrupted the company's business operations.
After discovering the intrusion into its network, SPE requested
the FBI's assistance. Since then, the FBI has been working
closely with the company throughout the investigation. Sony has
been a great partner in the investigation, and continues to work
closely with the FBI. Sony reported this incident within hours,
which is what the FBI hopes all companies will do when facing a
cyber attack. Sony's quick reporting facilitated the
investigators' ability to do their jobs, and ultimately to
identify the source of these attacks.
As a result of our investigation, and in close collaboration
with other U.S. Government departments and agencies, the FBI now
has enough information to conclude that the North Korean
government is responsible for these actions. While the need to
protect sensitive sources and methods precludes us from sharing
all of this information, our conclusion is based, in part, on
the following:
* Technical analysis of the data deletion malware used in
this attack revealed links to other malware that the FBI knows
North Korean actors previously developed. For example, there
were similarities in specific lines of code, encryption
algorithms, data deletion methods, and compromised networks.
* The FBI also observed significant overlap between the
infrastructure used in this attack and other malicious cyber
activity the U.S. Government has previously linked directly to
North Korea. For example, the FBI discovered that several
Internet protocol (IP) addresses associated with known North
Korean infrastructure communicated with IP addresses that were
hardcoded into the data deletion malware used in this attack.
* Separately, the tools used in the SPE attack have
similarities to a cyber attack in March of last year against
South Korean banks and media outlets, which was carried out by
North Korea.
We are deeply concerned about the destructive nature of this
attack on a private sector entity and the ordinary citizens who
worked there. Further, North Korea's attack on SPE reaffirms
that cyber threats pose one of the gravest national security
dangers to the United States. Though the FBI has seen a wide
variety and increasing number of cyber intrusions, the
destructive nature of this attack, coupled with its coercive
nature, sets it apart. North Korea's actions were intended to
inflict significant harm on a U.S. business and suppress the
right of American citizens to express themselves. Such acts of
intimidation fall outside the bounds of acceptable state
behavior. The FBI takes seriously any attempt - whether through
cyber-enabled means, threats of violence, or otherwise - to
undermine the economic and social prosperity of our citizens.
The FBI stands ready to assist any U.S. company that is the
victim of a destructive cyber attack or breach of confidential
business information. Further, the FBI will continue to work
closely with multiple departments and agencies as well as with
domestic, foreign, and private sector partners who have played a
critical role in our ability to trace this and other cyber
threats to their source. Working together, the FBI will
identify, pursue, and impose costs and consequences on
individuals, groups, or nation states who use cyber means to
threaten the United States or U.S. interests."
(Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Doina Chiacu)