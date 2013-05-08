PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 31
May 31 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TOKYO May 8 Sony Corp said on Wednesday that it will make a dividend payment of 12.5 yen per share for the second half of the financial year ended March 2013.
The Japanese electronics maker said in statement that its annual dividend for the year through March 2013 will be 25 yen per share, unchanged from the previous year.
HONG KONG, May 31 Asian stocks were steady in a cautious start on Wednesday after a weak session on Wall Street, while the sterling stumbled as a new poll found British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservative Party risks falling short of an overall majority in next month's national election.