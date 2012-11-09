TOKYO Nov 9 Sony Corp's long-term debt
rating was lowered one notch by Moody's Investor Service to the
lowest investment grade level because of shrinking demand for
its consumer electronics.
The downgrade to Baa3 from Baa2 follows a one-notch cut by
Moody's in October, which also said its outlook on the firm
remained negative. Another cut would lower its rating to junk,
forcing some funds to offload its debt and curtailing the
company's ability to raise money in credit markets.
"Without robust restructuring in the coming 12-18 months,
Sony's non-financial services businesses will at best achieve
roughly break even, and are also at risk of remaining
unprofitable," the rating agency said in a report.
Sony, in the quarter ended Sept 30, posted a small operating
profit, after a loss a year ago, helped by the sale of a
chemicals business that offset weak demand for its TVs. The
company is also mulling the sale of its New York headquarters,
which would also provide a boost to income.
The company maintained its profit outlook for the full
business year, but expects to sell fewer of its hand-held PSP
and Vita consoles. It also trimmed forecasts for sales of TVs
and compact digital cameras.
In the past several months Sony has spent $1.8 billion to buy
companies ranging from medical equipment to cloud gaming.
Shares in Sony, valued at less than $12 billion, have
dropped around two-fifths since the start of the year. Its stock
fell 0.9 percent to 879 yen on Friday.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)