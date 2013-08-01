TOKYO Aug 1 Sony Corp reported a
higher than expected first-quarter operating profit on Thursday,
boosted by strong sales of its flagship Xperia smartphones in
Japan and rising shipments of image sensors to phone makers.
The bump in profitability may not be enough to please
activist shareholder Daniel Loeb, whose New York-based Third
Point hedge fund is proposing Sony spin off as much as one-fifth
of the group's money-making entertainment arm - movies, TV and
music.
The maker of PlayStation game consoles and Bravia TVs logged
an operating profit of 36.36 billion yen ($369.68 million) in
the April-June quarter, topping the 25.3 billion yen April-June
operating profit expected by four analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S. The company posted an operating profit of 6.3
billion yen in the same period last year.
Sony kept its full-year operating profit outlook unchanged
from its May forecast of 230 billion yen, compared with a 225.8
billion yen full-year operating profit expected by 21 analysts
surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It raised its full-year
revenue forecast to 7.9 trillion yen from 7.5 trillion yen.
($1 = 98.3550 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Mari Saito; Editing by Stephen Coates and Edmund
Klamann)