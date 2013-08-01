* Sony Q1 oper profit 36.4 bln yen vs analyst forecast 25.3
bln
* Full-year oper profit outlook unchanged at 230 bln yen
* Lowers full-year sales forecasts for TVs, PCs, cameras
* Third Point proposal still under consideration
By Mari Saito
TOKYO, Aug 1 Sony Corp said its
electronics division faces hard times ahead even after a weak
yen helped pull it into profit for the first time in two years,
ratcheting up pressure on the board to respond to activist
shareholder Daniel Loeb's proposal to split the company in two.
Thursday's better-than-expected earnings are unlikely to
placate billionaire investor Loeb, whose New York-based Third
Point hedge fund wants Sony to spin off as much as a fifth of
its money-making entertainment arm - movies, TV and music - in
order to make it more transparent and accountable.
"The results are largely in line with the market consensus
but it's not enough of a recovery to fend off Third Point's
arguments," said Tomoichiro Kubota, senior market analyst for
Matsui Securities. "Excluding the impact of the weak yen, it
still looks tough for the electronics division."
Sony logged an operating profit of 36.4 billion yen ($369.68
million) in the April-June quarter, topping the 25.3 billion yen
profit expected by four analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Its Xperia smartphones have sold well and the company
lowered its yen exchange rate assumptions - which will boost its
earnings from sales overseas - while cutting costs.
But it acknowledged harsh market conditions for consumer
electronics, cutting full-year sales targets for products from
PCs to TVs to video cameras, and left its full-year profit
forecasts unchanged even as it lifted its revenue forecast more
than 5 percent.
"We were able to achieve adequate (first-quarter) results
but I'm not necessarily optimistic about the future," Chief
Financial Officer Masaru Kato told reporters.
LOEB'S LETTER
In a letter to investors on Monday, Loeb praised CEO Kazuo
Hirai's efforts to stem the red ink in Sony's electronics
business by cutting overheads and streamlining its range of
products. At the same time, however, he reiterated his call for
deeper changes.
"Putting these encouraging gains into perspective, they are
modest in light of the longer-term challenges facing Sony and
the Japanese electronics industry. Drastic - rather than
incremental - action is required," the letter said.
Sony's board is expected to reject Loeb's proposals, the
Nikkei newspaper said on Thursday, with directors arguing that
the electronics company could compete better by maintaining ties
with the entertainment arm of the business.
Sony's Hirai told shareholders last month the company's
board would carefully consider Third Point's suggestions.
Kato on Thursday said the board was continuing to discuss
the fund's suggestions, including input from outside financial
advisers.
Loeb, who owns around 7 percent of Sony through shares and
cash-settled swaps, called the entertainment division poorly
managed and repeated his earlier calls for Sony to bring more
scrutiny to those divisions.
Loeb is credited with forcing change at Yahoo Inc,
where he waged an aggressive campaign to upend its previous
management in 2011 and 2012, accusing then-CEO Scott Thompson of
padding his resume with a non-existent computer science degree.
Thompson was out within weeks.
Sony's TV business showed the greatest progress from
streamlining with a 5.2 billion yen operating profit for the
quarter, its first time in the black in 12 quarters.
Sony said it expected its game division to fall into the red
this fiscal year, however, due to development costs related to
its new PlayStation 4 console. It did not announce sale targets
for the PS4.
Sony's shares have more than doubled so far this year,
buoyed by Third Point's suggestions as well as Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe's potent mix of monetary and fiscal stimulus, which
has fuelled a 33 percent rise on Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei
.
The earnings announcement came after the end of share trade
on Thursday. Sony ended up 1.7 percent at 2,104 yen, compared
with a 2.5 percent rise in the Nikkei.