TOKYO Nov 1 Japan's Sony Corp returned
to an operating profit in the second quarter after a loss a year
ago, helped by the sale of a chemicals business that offset weak
demand for its TVs and other devices, and it kept its full-year
profit guidance.
The July-September operating profit of 30.30 billion yen
($379.08 million) compared with a 1.64 billion yen loss a year
ago, and was close to the average 33.8 billion yen profit
estimated by five analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company recently completed the sale of its chemical
business to state-backed Development Bank of Japan for 58
billion yen. Other asset sales may further inflate operating
profit this business year.
Sony also kept its forecast for operating profit of 130
billion yen in the full year to March 31, 2013.