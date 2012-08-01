TOKYO Aug 2 The debt crunch roiling Europe adds
to the obstacles Sony Corp and its new boss Kazuo Hirai
are trying to overcome in tackling the losses that have dogged
Japan's iconic maker of consumer electronic gadgets.
Sony is expected on Thursday to report a 36 percent slide in
first-quarter operating profit to 17.6 billion yen ($225
million), c o mpared with a year earlier, th e average estimate of
5 analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S shows.
The company in the year ended March 31 posted an operating
loss of 67 billion yen and a record net loss of 455 billion yen.
The quarterly results are due to be released at 0600 GMT
after stock trading in Tokyo has closed for the day.
Taking the helm at Sony in April, Hirai vowed to revive the
fortunes of the maker of the Walkman music player and
PlayStation gaming console after years of attrition from foreign
competitors overturned its dominance in consumer electronics.
Hirai now faces the challenge of steering his limping
corporation through a euro zone debt crisis that is denting
global demand for consumer electronics and eroding the
profitability of Sony products.
"I don't think we have to worry too much about the U.S.
dollar, but the real worry is the euro zone," said Yuuki
Sakurai, CEO of Fukoku Capital Management, the asset management
unit of Japan's Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance.
"We'll have to fasten our seatbelts and get ready for the
turbulence," Sakurai said. Hirai "is in a tough position, I
don't envy him."
The evaporating value of the euro hurts all Japanese
companies that sell their goods and services in Europe, but Sony
is more sensitive to yen swings against the common currency than
its local peers.
Sony's European sales account for a fifth of all revenue
compared with a tenth at both Panasonic Corp and Sharp
Corp.
A one-yen gain in the exchange rate against the euro cuts 6
billion yen off of Sony's operating profit. For Panasonic, a
similar change would cut only 2.5 billion yen, and for Sharp, no
more than 500 million yen.
Sony, which also makes TVs and smartphones, has based its
earnings outlook on exchange rates of 80 yen per dollar
and 105 yen per euro.
The average against the dollar during the first quarter was
80.1 yen with the euro at 102.9 yen. The euro since has eroded
in value to its lowest in more than a decade to around 95 yen.
OVER AMBITIOUS
For the full business year to next March, Sony has
forecasting an operating profit of 180 billion yen. Hirai wants
to expand group sales by a third to 8.5 trillion yen in two
years and widen its operating margin to more than 5 percent.
But many analysts see the operating profit target as
ambitious. The consensus forecast of 18 analysts surveyed by
Thomson Reuters suggests annual operating profit will be 139
billion yen.
In addition to currency risks, Sony is struggling to appeal
to consumers in the face of competition from the likes of Apple
Inc, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and
Microsoft Corp.
"Sales volume in the smartphone and game business seems to
be making little progress toward guidance targets," Takashi
Watanabe, an analyst at Goldman Sachs in Tokyo said in a report.
Hirai in April outlined a revival plan that stakes Sony's
future on mobile devices such as the Xperia smartphone, gaming
and digital imaging, while developing new businesses, including
a medical unit. He also promised to triple online gaming network
sales by March 2015.
So far, however, he has failed to convince investors a
turnaround is imminent for the company behind the Bravia TV and
Vaio laptop brands. Since he moved into the CEO office, Sony's
shares have tanked by more than two fifths.
Yasuo Nakane, an analyst at Deutsche Securities in Tokyo,
said Sony will have to slash its full-year operating profit
prediction eventually. Nakane estimates operating profit for the
business year at only 86.8 billion yen, more than 50 percent
below Sony's target.
"Sony has yet to come up with a clear management strategy
and concrete measures to improve earnings in an increasingly
tough environment for consumer electronics," he said.