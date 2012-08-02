TOKYO Aug 2 Sony cut its forecast for
TV sales on Thursday, saying it now expects to sell 15.5 million
televisions in the business year to next March compared with its
forecast in May of 17.5 million.
In the April-June quarter it sold 3.6 million TVs compared
with 4.9 million in the same period last year.
Sony forecast sales of its PlayStation games console this
business year would reach 16 million, unchanged from its May
forecast, but combined sales of its handheld PSP an PS Vita
devices would be 12 million, down form its May forecast of 16
million.
The company said it still expects an average dollar-yen
rate for the business term of 80 yen, the same as its
assumption in May. But it predicts a yen-euro rate of 100 yen
compared with its assumption of 105 yen three months ago.