TOKYO Feb 6 Sony Corp Chief Executive
Officer Kazuo Hirai said on Thursday that the Japanese consumer
electronics company has no plan to immediately sell off its
loss-making TV business after selling its personal computer
division to an investment fund.
Earlier, Sony, under pressure to shore up profitability in
its electronics business, said it would split off the TV
division into a separate company by July 2014.
Hirai told a news conference that he has no plan to sell the
TV business right now but added that by eventually spinning it
off they are headed in the right direction.
"There are many possibilities, not just for our TV
business," he said.