* Proposed catalogues to be sold had 15 mln euros in
royalties in 2011
* EU Commission to decide by April 19 on the deal
* Impala, which represents independent labels, wants EU to
block deal
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, April 2 A Sony-led group has
offered to sell several music catalogues which generated 15
million euros in royalties last year to win EU approval for its
planned buy of record label EMI's music publishing business, two
people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Sony, with Blackstone Group, Abu Dhabi's Mubadala
Development Co., Raine Group and music and film mogul
David Geffen, trumped rival BMG in the bidding for EMI
Publishing last year.
The consortium submitted its proposals to the European
Comission last week and the EU watchdog has set an April 19
deadline for a decision.
The group has proposed selling the Virgin UK, U.S. and
Europe catalogues, which are part of EMI Music Publishing,
Sony's own famous music publishing catalogue, and some of Sony
and EMI's recent hits, the people said.
They said the divestment offer was only for Europe and that
both Sony and EMI would retain the catalogues for the rest of
the world. The Commission has given third parties until Monday
to respond to the group's proposals, they said.
A spokesman for Sony in New York declined to comment.
Sony is now the fourth biggest player in music publishing,
behind Vivendi's Universal Music Group, EMI and Warner
Music.
Citigroup is selling EMI after taking over the group
when its previous owner, private equity group Terra Firma,
defaulted on borrowings from the investment bank.
Impala, a trade organisation representing Europe's
independent music companies, has urged the EU regulator to veto
the deal because it would give Sony excessive power and result
in an overly concentrated market.
The EU watchdog is also currently investigating Universal's
bid to buy EMI's recorded music business, citing concerns about
the combined group's potential high market share and increased
market power.