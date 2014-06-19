TOKYO, June 19 Sony Corp Chief
Executive Kazuo Hirai said on Thursday that the Japanese
consumer electronics company was not thinking of splitting off
or listing its entertainment business.
Hirai was responding to a question at an annual shareholders
meeting.
Sony rebuffed a proposal last year by investor Daniel Loeb,
chief of hedge fund Third Point, to partially spin off its
entertainment business to unlock shareholder value. Hirai has
repeatedly said since then that retaining full ownership of the
entertainment unit is important for synergy across Sony.
Hirai also acknowledged at the meeting that Sony had not
responded quickly enough to tough market conditions in its
electronics division, which he has failed to make profitable
despite promises to do so when he took the helm two years ago.
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Chris Gallagher)