By Tim Kelly and Reiji Murai
CHIBA, Japan, Sept 20 Sony Corp is
relying more heavily on its PlayStation 3 game consoles to make
money for its game unit in the year to March, as weak sales of
handhelds threaten to undermine a business the company's CEO is
banking on to help return his company to profit.
Sony's new CEO, Kazuo Hirai, has said growing sales in
games, digital cameras, smartphones and tablets, along with new
businesses such as medical equipment, will help the consumer
electronics company return to profit as it draws back from
money-losing TVs.
"I think we will be profitable this year," Andrew House, the
executive in charge of Sony's gaming unit told Reuters in an
interview on the sidelines of the Tokyo Game Show on Thursday.
"We have a growing installed base, growing connectivity of the
PS3."
He declined to say whether his division would improve on the
29 billion yen ($371 million) operating profit posted in the
year ended March 31. On Aug. 2, it cut its forecast for sales of
Vita and PSP handheld consoles this business year to 12 million
from 16 million.
Sony's game unit is maintaining its target of an 80 billion
yen operating profit on sales of 1 trillion yen in the year to
March 2015, the timetable the firm has set for the planned
turnaround on which the CEO will be judged.
Investors are concerned that Sony will struggle to achieve a
turnaround. It has already slashed its earnings outlook since
Hirai took office in April. After its first quarter it lowered
its annual operating profit prediction to 130 billion yen from
180 billion yen. In the previous twelve months it posted a loss
of 67 billion yen.
The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters since then is for operating profit of 110 billion for
the 12 months.