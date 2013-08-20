COLOGNE, Germany Aug 20 Sony has surpassed 1 million preorders worldwide for its new PlayStation 4 console, the head of its SCE computer entertainment division said on Tuesday.

SCE Chief Executive Andrew House added that the console will be available from Nov. 15 in North America and will hit stores in Europe from Nov. 29.

"The response we have received is nothing short of incredible," he said at a conference on the sidelines of Gamescom, Europe's biggest videogames fair.

He added the console will be available in 32 countries worldwide during the holiday season.

