COLOGNE, Germany Aug 20 Sony has had
more than 1 million preorders worldwide for its new PlayStation
4 console, the head of its SCE computer entertainment division
said on Tuesday.
SCE Chief Executive Andrew House added that the console will
be available from Nov. 15 in North America and will hit stores
in Europe from Nov. 29.
"The response we have received is nothing short of
incredible," he said at a news conference on the sidelines of
Gamescom, Europe's biggest videogames fair.
He added the console will be available in 32 countries
worldwide during the holiday season.
Microsoft Corp has said it will start selling its
latest console at some point in November, intensifying
competition ahead of the year-end holidays and gift-giving
season.
Sony has priced the PlayStation 4, its first new console in
seven years, $100 lower than the new Xbox One by Microsoft at
$399.
Microsoft unveiled the Xbox One in May, its first new gaming
console in eight years, marking its strongest push so far to
dominate consumers' living rooms with an array of exclusive
media content.
Microsoft Europe's Vice President of Interactive
Entertainment Chris Lewis said on Tuesday preorders for the Xbox
One were "unprecedented" but declined to give more details.
Sony said it would also cut the retail price for its
PlayStation 3 and PlayStation Vita devices to $199 in the United
States and 199 euros ($270) in Europe.
Previously the Vita was 249 euros and the PlayStation 3 was
229 euros.