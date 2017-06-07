(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
TOKYO, June 7 Sony Corp has sold more
than one million units of its virtual reality (VR) headset
globally, the Asia chief of the Japanese firm's gaming unit said
on Wednesday, as a relatively low price helps push the product
into an early lead.
Sales of the PlayStation VR headset, released in October,
have "exceeded our expectations," Atsushi Morita, president of
Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia, said in an interview.
"We are boosting production and a supply shortage should be
solved accordingly," Morita told Reuters.
The sales momentum supports analysts' view that Sony is in a
good position to build an early lead in the high-end VR headset
race with its more modest price tag and by tapping the nearly 60
million users of its flagship PlayStation 4 console.
The headset, designed to work with the PlayStation 4 rather
than requiring new equipment, retails at $399, cheaper than
Facebook Inc's $599 Oculus Rift and HTC Corp's
$799 Vive.
According to researcher IDC, about 2 million VR headsets
were shipped worldwide in the first three months of 2017.
Excluding cheaper smartphone-based headsets, Sony ranked top
with 429,000 units.
Morita stressed it was still the beginning of Sony's
long-term vision of VR eventually taking over functions offered
by television sets.
"I believe that VR technology is the (greatest) innovation
since the birth of television," he said. "VR allows you to
travel to World Heritage sites or to space while staying at
home. It's like a time machine or a door to anywhere."
(Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki and Yoshiyasu Shida; Editing by
)