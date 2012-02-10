* Says ready to make tough decisions on cost cutting
* On track to return TV business to profit in 2 years
* Sees LCD as main TV market product for next 3 years
* Sony shares up 13 pct since Hirai named as next CEO
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Feb 10 Incoming CEO Kazuo Hirai
aims to re-shape Sony Corp by linking hardware and
software through online networks -- a model he used at its
PlayStation unit -- dismissing any suggestion the battered brand
would revert to a gadget-centered strategy under his management.
In the meantime, he said, he would focus on paring costs at
its TV unit and look to squeeze expenses elsewhere to return
Sony to profit.
The Sony Computer Entertainment model "is a bigger concept
we can grow into a bigger space," Hirai, 51, said in a group
interview at the company's Tokyo headquarters. "Hardware drives
software and software drives hardware," he added, referring to
online sales of games and other content PlayStation owners.
Hirai oversaw the phenomenal rise of the PlayStation gaming
system in the United States and since last March headed Sony's
consumer products and services business.
"They're finding themselves cornered right now," said Andrew
Millroy, Singapore-based vice president of Asia Pacific ICT for
Frost & Sullivan. "A company that was once ahead of its peers is
finding that gaming is the only area where they're an innovative
player."
Hirai didn't say what impact the wider application of his
strategy would have on Sony, which unlike its consumer
electronics rivals such as Samsung Electronics and
Apple Inc, owns significant content in movies, music
and games software.
It could mean he wants to build a unified network to connect
multiple platforms rather than separate ones incorporating only
games, music or movies, an analyst in Tokyo said, declining to
be identified because he isn't authorized to talk to the media.
Once Sony goes beyond the PlayStation into the realm of Android
and Windows operating systems, it is going to face stiff
competition, he added.
"Sony has historically done a lousy job of leveraging its
broader assets outside of the PlayStation and other gaming
assets," said Danielle Levitas, group vice president of
consumer, PCs, broadband and new media at IDC. "So there's a lot
of credibility hearing this from Hirai. Now the hard work is
pushing the broader culture to break down those walls."
A more immediate task for Hirai, however, is to stem losses
with cost savings that will add to cuts made by outgoing boss,
Howard Stringer.
Hirai formally succeeds Stringer as CEO on April 1, with the
once-stellar consumer electronics brand heading for what it
warned last week would be a much bigger-than-expected $2.9
billion annual loss, its fourth in a row.
The surge of red ink has put Hirai under intense pressure
from investors and ratings agencies to quickly staunch losses at
the sprawling electronics group. Hirai pledged not to flinch
from tough decisions to trim costs and renewed a promise to
return the TV business to profit in two years.
"We have to make some hard decisions on where there are some
redundancies and reduce the fixed costs in a variety of
different areas," he said, pointing to sales units in Japan,
Europe and the United States, supply chains and Tokyo
headquarters functions as areas where cuts could be made.
Credit rating agency Standard and Poor's on Wednesday cut
its long-term debt rating on Sony and warned it may drop it
another notch within a year if Hirai fails to stem TV losses and
deliver a significant boost to profitability.
Sony was also downgraded by Moody's last month.
BIG BLEED
The TV division has lost more than $11 billion over eight
fiscal years. Together, Sony, Panasonic and Sharp
expect to lose $17 billion this year alone,
highlighting the savaging of Japan's electronics industry by
foreign rivals led by Samsung, weak demand and a strong yen.
A goal for Sony to end that bleeding in two years was
"tracking where we said it would be at the end of the year, or a
little ahead of that," Hirai said.
Better products would, he said, add as much as 40 billion
yen ($520 million) in profit, with cost improvements adding
another 50 billion yen, as part of a strategy he described as
"defense and offense."
As well as weak global TV demand, Sony has been hammered by
last year's flooding in Thailand that ruptured supply chains, a
big one-off charge for exiting a flat-panel joint venture with
Samsung, and smart competition from Apple and Samsung that has
squeezed market share in TVs, smartphones and other gadgets.
Hirai predicted that LCD technology would remain the main
battlefield in TVs for at least three years, before next
generation technology takes hold.
STRATEGY ROLE
Hirai has yet to reveal his management line-up, naming only
Tadashi Saito, a former Sony chief financial officer at Sony
Electronics in the United States, as the company's first chief
strategy officer since 2005.
Saito will work with senior managers "to formulate
strategies for group companies overall, as well as giving us a
lot of input and advice on M&A activity," Hirai said.
Hiroshi Yoshioka, previously identified by Stringer as one
of "Four Musketeers" who could succeed him, along with Hirai,
will take Sony into the medical imaging business and head up the
group's innovation center, "seeking out new business
opportunities," Hirai said.
As of Thursday's close, Sony shares had gained 13 percent to
a 14-week high of 1,544 yen since Hirai was named as the next
CEO, outperforming a 2.1 percent gain on the benchmark Nikkei
average.
The stock, which slumped more than 60 percent during
Stringer's seven-year reign, was down 0.7 percent in late
trading Friday.
A Sony veteran of 28 years, Hirai was credited with reviving
the PlayStation gaming operations through aggressive
cost-cutting, in competition with Nintendo's Wii and
Microsoft's Xbox.
A year ago, Hirai, a fluent English speaker, was promoted to
head the consumer products and services business, overseeing
Sony's network operations. He was also at the forefront of
efforts to counter hackers who accessed Sony customers' personal
details.
He takes over after a period of cost-cutting by Stringer, a
rare foreign CEO in Japan who sold off TV factories in Spain,
Slovakia and Mexico and outsourced more than half of the group's
production to outside companies, including Hon Hai Precision
Industry, a Taiwanese contract electronics maker whose
key customer is Apple.