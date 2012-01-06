Jan 7 Japan's Sony Corp will promote Kazuo Hirai as president replacing Howard Stringer as early as April, the Nikkei business daily reported.

Stringer is expected to remain chairman and chief executive officer, the paper said.

Hirai, who is executive deputy president, currently heads the group's consumer businesses and helped turn its gaming business profitable, the paper said.

According to the report, Hirai's appointment is likely to be finalized as soon as next month at a board meeting.