* To cut 10,000 jobs, take 75 bln yen charge
* Aims for total group sales of $105 bln in 2014/15
* And operating margin of more than 5 pct
* Eyes 100 bln yen sales from medical business
* Sony shares end up 0.9 pct, after tumbling on Weds
By Tim Kelly and Chris Gallagher
TOKYO, April 12 Less than a fortnight into his
job as CEO, Kazuo Hirai sketched out a strategy to revive Sony
Corp : a major push into smartphones, growth in games
and cameras, and big cost cuts in a TV business that has not
made a profit in 8 years.
The Sony veteran, in his first public briefing as CEO, also
targeted new business in medical equipment and electric car
batteries, and set a target for group sales of 8.5 trillion yen
($105 billion) in two years, with an operating margin of more
than 5 percent.
Hirai, who took over from Howard Stringer this month, is
under pressure to turn around an ailing consumer electronics
giant hobbled by TV losses and trampled by today's gadget
leaders Apple and Samsung Electronics
"I am determined to transform and revive Sony. This is our
only chance to change," Hirai told a packed news conference at
Sony's Tokyo headquarters, close to where the company
established its first factory 65 years ago.
Hirai came armed with a slew of numerical targets aimed at
easing investor concern over mounting losses. Sony expects to
have slumped to a record $6.4 billion loss in the year just
ended.
Sony and Japan's two other major TV makers, Sharp Corp
and Panasonic Corp, have been battered by weak
demand, fierce competition and a profit-sapping strong yen that
threatens the viability of Japan's once-mighty television
industry.
The three firms expect a combined annual loss of $21 billion
- more than Sony's entire market value, which has slumped by
close to a fifth in the past month. Samsung is 10 times more
valuable, while Apple, which Sony executives considered buying
in the early 1990s, is worth 30 Sony's.
"Sony's fundamental problem is that it has lost its
competitiveness," said Hideyuki Suzuki, general manager of
research at SBI Securities.
Hirai confirmed media reports that Sony will cut 10,000 jobs
- 6 percent of its global workforce - and take a 75 billion yen
($926 million) restructuring charge this business year. The cuts
follow two rounds of layoffs during Stringer's six-year tenure.
"We cannot shy away from difficult decisions," he said.
HUB DEVICE
Hirai, who previously revived the PlayStation video gaming
unit, said he wanted to make Sony a leading player in mobile
phones, which would be a "hub device" for the mobile business.
He aims to treble revenue to 1.8 trillion yen ($22.2 billion)
over the next three business years.
Sony recently bought out Ericsson's half of their
smartphone venture for $1.5 billion to shore up its position in
an increasingly crowded market where Apple and Samsung lead. It
has since launched its first smartphones, the Xperia series,
under the Sony brand.
Sony will also look to increase sales of cameras and other
digital imaging devices by a third to 1.5 trillion yen and raise
revenue at the games division by around a fifth to 1 trillion
yen over three years.
In February, Hirai had outlined a vision to widen the
PlayStation gaming console online network to integrate all Sony
devices, replacing the three online content delivery platforms
it currently operates.
For the television business, which has racked up $10 billion
in losses in 8 years, Hirai aims to cut fixed costs by 60
percent and operating costs by 30 percent over two years. Sony
will offer fewer models. Hirai pointed to possible cooperation
with other TV makers in the next generation of flat screens.
A Sony executive previously told Reuters that Sony may forge
a grand alliance with Sharp and Panasonic, combining their set
making divisions with the backing of a Japanese government eager
to safeguard jobs.
There is a precedent in Japan Display, a company two thirds
owned by the taxpayer that combines Sony's small LCD operations
with those of Toshiba Corp and Hitachi Ltd.
"We are looking at a number of possibilities, but there are
other parties to consider. At this moment, there's not anything
I can share," Hirai said when asked about such an alliance.
NOT AGGRESSIVE ENOUGH
Investors said they had hoped for more meat on the bones of
Hirai's plans.
"I can't make out a growth story here. It's good they've
announced numerical targets, but you can't tell how they're
going to achieve them," said Kikuchi Makoto, CEO of Myojo Asset
Management.
"It doesn't feel like an aggressive makeover," said Tetsuro
Ii, president of Commons Asset Management, who oversees $33
million of assets and doesn't hold Sony stock. "You can't really
see the roadmap for how they're going to revive the electronics
business, nor how they're going to create new value."
Eyeing new opportunities in the fast-growing medical
business, Sony is targeting annual sales of 50 billion yen in
2014/15, eventually doubling to around $1.2 billion, and is
scouting for acquisitions and other strategic investments. It
will also look for potential partners to make batteries for
electric vehicles.
"Expanding in medical and electric vehicles is good because
these businesses have better margins and they're areas that
Japan is good at," said Michael On, managing director at Beyond
Asset Management.
Sony is one of several potential partners that have been
linked with disgraced medical equipment maker Olympus Corp
, which has a 70 percent share of the global market for
diagnostic endoscopes and needs to shore up its finances after a
$1.7 billion accounting fraud.
"It appears Sony is trying to expand into new businesses
where it's more likely to compete better with the likes of
Samsung," said Lee Sun-Tae, analyst at NH Investment &
Securities in Seoul. "Sony has already lost its dominance in its
traditional markets such as TVs and it won't be easy for them to
fight back and regain market share in these areas."
Sony shares closed 0.9 percent higher at 1,528 yen on
Thursday ahead of the briefing. The benchmark Nikkei average
ended up 0.7 percent.
In Germany, Sony securities traded nearly 2 percent
higher.