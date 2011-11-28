(Adds details)

TOKYO Nov 28 Sony Corp aims to boost sales of non-consumer products including electronic devices to an annual 2 trillion yen ($26 billion) from 1.5 trillion yen now within five years, the executive in charge of the business said on Monday.

Sony wants to reach the sales target within three to five years, Hiroshi Yoshioka, deputy president at Sony, said at a press briefing in Tokyo.

Separately Yoshioka said flood damage to production in Thailand was not as bad as the company estimated three weeks ago, although he provided no details.

Sony last month delayed the launch of several new cameras, lens kits and headphones after rising waters forced it to halt output at some plants in Thailand. ($1 = 77.6800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Reiji Murai. Writing by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)