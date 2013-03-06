Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif displays the Sony Xperia Z high-end smartphone during its launch in New Delhi March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

NEW DELHI Sony Corp (6758.T) aims to triple sales of its mobile phones in India to 35 billion rupees in the year to March 2014, Kenichiro Hibi, managing director of its India unit, said, at the launch of the company's Xperia Z high-end smartphone.

The smartphone, which is priced at 38,990 rupees in India, went on sale in Japan last month and is now available in 60 countries. It is part of the Japanese electronics group's push for a greater market presence in mobile devices.

In India, Sony had a 9 percent share of the smartphone market last quarter making it a distant No.2 behind market leader Samsung's 40 percent share, according to research firm Canalys.

(Reporting By Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Matt Driskill)