Coach's quarterly profit jumps 8.6 pct on less discounting
May 2 Coach Inc posted an 8.6 percent jump in quarterly profit, as the handbag maker cut back on discounting its products in the United States.
TOKYO, July 13 Sony Corp set a price of 3,420.5 yen per share for its first new-share offering in 26 years, a move aimed at beefing up its image sensors business as it reinvents itself as a niche component maker.
The price represented a 3 percent discount to the closing share price of 3,526.5 yen on Monday, when the stock rose 3.1 percent. (Reporting by Tokyo Newsroom)
HONG KONG, May 2 Zhengzhou Coal Mining Machinery Group Co Ltd (ZJM) has teamed up with private equity firm China Renaissance Capital Investment (CRCI) to buy Robert Bosch's starters and generators business SG Holding for 545 million euros ($595 million).