March 29 Sony Corp promoted film studio
co-chairman Michael Lynton to a larger role overseeing
entertainment operations, part of a reorganization as a new CEO
prepares to take over the Japan-based electronics company.
Lynton, 52, was named CEO of Sony Corporation of America,
the company said in a statement on Thursday. His
responsibilities include Sony Music Entertainment, Sony Pictures
Entertainment, and Sony/ATV Music Publishing, a joint venture
with Michael Jackson's estate. He will remain based at the film
studio's headquarters in Culver City, California.
Nicole Seligman, an executive vice president and general
counsel, will take on the added role of president of U.S.
operations.
The moves, which take effect June 27, came as incoming Chief
Executive Kazuo Hirai is about to take the reins of the company
current CEO Howard Stringer on Sunday.
Sony has been outgunned by rivals in its core electronics
business. The Playstation maker expects to report a 220 billion
yen net loss for the financial year ending March 31, its fourth
straight year in the red. The company's only profitable
businesses for the current fiscal year have been movies, music
and financial services.
Lynton became chairman and CEO of Sony's film studio in
2004. He will continue to run the unit with the division's
co-chairman, Amy Pascal. The movie division had a box-office hit
with its recent comedy "21 Jump Street" and will release a new
"Spider-man" movie and a "Men in Black" sequel this summer.
Before taking the helm at Sony Pictures, Lynton was head of
publishing group Penguin and president of AOL Time Warner's
international operations. He previously served as president of
Disney Publishing.