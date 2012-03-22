March 22 Sony Corp will likely promote
its film division's co-chairman, Michael Lynton, to head its
U.S. operations in a management reshuffle that incoming CEO
Kazuo Hirai could announce as early as next week, the Financial
Times reported.
The reported move comes as the loss-making Japanese consumer
electronics firm aims to better integrate its entertainment
content and electronic brands to increase sales.
Lynton is expected to be named chief executive of Sony
Corporation of America. He would also oversee Sony Music and
Sony ATV, a publishing joint venture with Michael Jackson's
estate, in addition to retaining his existing duties at Sony
Pictures, the paper said, citing unidentified sources.
Nicole Seligman, executive vice president and general
counsel, will likely take on the additional title of president
of Sony Corporation of America, in charge of its legal and
communications teams, the paper added.
A Sony spokeswoman in Tokyo declined to comment on the
report.
Hirai, who takes over as chief executive from Howard
Stringer on April 1, inherits the tough task of turning around a
company that has been outgunned by rivals such as Apple Inc
and Samsung Electronics in recent years.
The creator of the Walkman music player and the PlayStation
game console expects a 220 billion yen ($2.6 billion) net loss
for the financial year ending March 31, its fourth straight year
in the red, hammered by its ailing TV business.
A key concept in Hirai's strategy to boost sales is merging
Sony's roster of entertainment properties, including movies and
music, with its Bravia, Vaio and other electronic brands.
Lynton, CEO and co-chair of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc
alongside Amy Pascal since 2004, would also bring Internet and
publishing experience to his reported new role.
Before taking the helm at Sony Pictures, which includes the
Columbia Pictures studio, Lynton was head of publishing group
Penguin and president of AOL Time Warner's international
operations.
That experience could be a plus for Sony's digital ambitions
as it pursues a "four-screen strategy" of offering content
across smartphones and tablets as well as personal computers and
TVs.
Pascal, considered one of Hollywood's most powerful female
executives, is expected to continue in her current role, the
Financial Times said.
Sony Pictures currently leads the North American box office
with "21 Jump Street", a comic spin on the 1980s hit TV series.
This year it will launch the latest instalments in its lucrative
"Spider-Man" and "Men in Black" franchises.