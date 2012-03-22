March 22 Sony Corp will likely promote its film division's co-chairman, Michael Lynton, to head its U.S. operations in a management reshuffle that incoming CEO Kazuo Hirai could announce as early as next week, the Financial Times reported.

The reported move comes as the loss-making Japanese consumer electronics firm aims to better integrate its entertainment content and electronic brands to increase sales.

Lynton is expected to be named chief executive of Sony Corporation of America. He would also oversee Sony Music and Sony ATV, a publishing joint venture with Michael Jackson's estate, in addition to retaining his existing duties at Sony Pictures, the paper said, citing unidentified sources.

Nicole Seligman, executive vice president and general counsel, will likely take on the additional title of president of Sony Corporation of America, in charge of its legal and communications teams, the paper added.

A Sony spokeswoman in Tokyo declined to comment on the report.

Hirai, who takes over as chief executive from Howard Stringer on April 1, inherits the tough task of turning around a company that has been outgunned by rivals such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics in recent years.

The creator of the Walkman music player and the PlayStation game console expects a 220 billion yen ($2.6 billion) net loss for the financial year ending March 31, its fourth straight year in the red, hammered by its ailing TV business.

A key concept in Hirai's strategy to boost sales is merging Sony's roster of entertainment properties, including movies and music, with its Bravia, Vaio and other electronic brands.

Lynton, CEO and co-chair of Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc alongside Amy Pascal since 2004, would also bring Internet and publishing experience to his reported new role.

Before taking the helm at Sony Pictures, which includes the Columbia Pictures studio, Lynton was head of publishing group Penguin and president of AOL Time Warner's international operations.

That experience could be a plus for Sony's digital ambitions as it pursues a "four-screen strategy" of offering content across smartphones and tablets as well as personal computers and TVs.

Pascal, considered one of Hollywood's most powerful female executives, is expected to continue in her current role, the Financial Times said.

Sony Pictures currently leads the North American box office with "21 Jump Street", a comic spin on the 1980s hit TV series. This year it will launch the latest instalments in its lucrative "Spider-Man" and "Men in Black" franchises.