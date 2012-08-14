By Malathi Nayak
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 14 Sony Computer
Entertainment Inc will roll out its PlayStation Mobile
cross-platform gaming service starting this fall, offering
application software and other content across devices like the
handheld PlayStation Vita and Xperia smartphones and tablets.
The unit of Sony Corp said on Tuesday its service
will be available in nine countries including Japan, United
States and Canada, with other countries to follow.
Previously branded the PlayStation Suite, it will provide a
platform for third-party software developers and publishers to
create new content like games for portable devices.
Makers of iOS and Andriod devices depend on content to boost
hardware sales and a community of developers to generate
application software content. Sony did not fully elaborate on
its PlayStation Mobile plans in terms of costs and revenue
projections, but it has pinned its long-term growth on mobile
and gaming devices.
Asustek Computer and Wikipad Inc will also join
Sony's PlayStation Certified license program, the company said.
This partnership will provide users of Asus and Wikipad handheld
devices access to PlayStation Mobile content.
New Chief Executive Kaz Hirai has sketched out a revival
plan for the ailing Japanese corporate standard-bearer that
stakes Sony's future on mobile devices such as the Xperia
smartphone, gaming and digital imaging, while developing new
businesses such as a medical unit.
