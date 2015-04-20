(Adds quote, details on phone, background)
TOKYO, April 20 Sony Corp on Monday
unveiled a new high-end Xperia handset featuring an aluminium
frame and a 5.2-inch screen, showing it is still in the
smartphone race even as it scales down its struggling mobile
operations.
The launch of the new flagship model comes amid a painful
restructuring at the Japanese consumer electronics giant which
has thrown the future of its smartphone division into doubt,
with top executives saying an exit cannot be ruled out.
But as the company focuses on cutting costs rather than
growing its mobile market, the division still needs investment
in new products and marketing to maintain Sony's brand and hold
off a more rapid deterioration.
Sony said the Xperia Z4 would be available in Japan around
the middle of the year, though it did not provide a launch date,
details on carrier partners or price. The handset would be
available in four colours and was slightly thinner than the
previous Z3.
Hiroki Totoki, who was appointed last year to turn around
the mobile unit, said Sony was targeting the upper end of the
market where rivals such as Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
and Apple Inc dominate.
"There's a broad variety in the prices of smartphones, from
around $100 to $1,400 at the upper end," he told a news
conference. "We want to focus in the upper half of that."
Sony's mobile division has fallen far behind high-end rivals
such as Samsung and Apple, while at the low end it is battling
pricing pressure from Asian manufacturers such as China's Xiaomi
Inc.
The company whose Walkman and Trinitron TV once played a
critical role in the global entertainment industry has struggled
in recent years to come up with trend-setting gadgets.
Sony announced in February that it would scale down its
weaker operations such as TVs and mobile phones to focus instead
on more successful products such as video games and camera
sensors.
Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai has not ruled out an exit from
weak operations, amid a restructuring that has so far seen the
company sell off its personal computer division and spin off the
TV business.
In February, he said the Japanese consumer electronics firm
would no longer pursue sales growth in smartphones.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)