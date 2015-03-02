PARIS, March 2 The head of Sony Mobile told
French daily newspaper Le Figaro that the division is not being
sold, only two weeks after Sony Corp Chief Executive
Kazuo Hirai said he would not rule out considering an exit
strategy.
"At the beginning of February there was speculation about a
sale of Sony Mobile," division head Hiroki Totoki was quoted as
saying by the newspaper in an interview published on its website
late on Monday. "It's completely untrue."
Totoki said that Sony Corp CEO Hirai had come to Barcelona,
where the Mobile World Congress is taking place this week, to
speak about "the importance of this business for Sony".
Totoki also told Le Figaro that Sony Mobile's portfolio of
products is too diverse and needs to be refocused. He said the
company would slow the rhythm of new product launches to adapt
to consumers who now keep their phones longer than they have
done in the past.
