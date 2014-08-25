* Sony's PlayStation network back up after attack
* No information accessed or stolen - Sony
* Video game maker Blizzard Entertainment's site still down
(Updates to show network back online)
By Malathi Nayak and Sophie Knight
SAN FRANCISCO/TOKYO, Aug 25 Sony Corp's
PlayStation Network was back online on Monday following a cyber
attack that took it down over the weekend, which coincided with
a bomb scare on a commercial flight carrying a top Sony
executive in the United States.
Sony said on its PlayStation blog that its PlayStation
network had been taken down by a denial of service-style attack,
which overwhelmed the system with traffic, but did not intrude
onto the network or access any of its 53 million users'
information.
A Twitter user with the handle @LizardSquad claimed
responsibility for the attack on Sunday, and said the attack was
meant to pressure Sony to spend more of its profits on the
network.
"Sony, yet another large company, but they aren't spending
the waves of cash they obtain on their customers' (PlayStation
Network) service. End the greed," one post said on Sunday.
Sony's network business has been hit by attacks before, with
a security breach in 2011 dealing a major blow to plans at the
time for a looser network designed to allow for the connection
of a range of Sony devices.
Since then it has invested heavily in the system and is now
hoping the network can serve as a centrepiece of its plans to
rebuild its business after years of losses in its flagship
electronics operations.
Lizard Squad said it had also targeted the servers of World
of Warcraft video gamemakers Blizzard Entertainment, whose
website was down. It threatened to attack Microsoft Corp's
Xbox Live network, to which some users said they had
problems accessing on Sunday.
"We don't comment on the root cause of a specific issue, but
as you can see on Xbox.com/status, the core Xbox LIVE services
are up and running," Xbox spokesman David Dennis told Reuters.
Blizzard Entertainment was not immediately reachable for
comment, though its customer support Twitter account said the
company's servers were stabilising.
BOMB SCARE
Lizard Squad also tweeted to American Airlines on Sunday to
say they had heard that explosives were on board a flight
carrying Sony Online Entertainment President John Smedley.
That followed an earlier tweet from a game player's forum
telling the airline: "I'm gonna send a bomb on your plane be
ready for me tomorrow".
A PlayStation spokeswoman in the United States said the FBI
was investigating the diversion of the Dallas/Fort Worth to San
Diego flight.
The FBI had no comment on the incident.
American Airlines said on its Twitter account that it was
"aware of threats" made over the microblogging service and had
alerted security.
(Additional reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Stephen Coates
and Ryan Woo)