By Reiji Murai and Maki Shiraki
| TOKYO, Sept 25
TOKYO, Sept 25 Sony Corp will likely
approve a plan this week to invest 50 billion yen ($642 million)
in cash-strapped Olympus Corp, becoming its biggest
shareholder with around a 10 percent stake, three sources
familiar with the deal told Reuters.
Sony will set up a joint business with Olympus to develop
new medical equipment, and next year will send an executive to
join its board of directors, the sources said on condition they
were not identified.
Sony wants to nurture new businesses, including medical
equipment, to increase revenue as it draws back from loss-making
televisions.
Meanwhile Olympus, seeking to retain a high degree of
independence, may favour a capital injection from Sony rather
than offers of closer business ties from rivals such as medical
device maker Terumo Corp and camera maker Fujifilm
Holdings Corp.
Rocked by an accounting scandal over falsified financial
statements and hidden investment losses, camera and endoscope
maker Olympus needs cash to fix its finances. In the year to
March 31 it booked a net loss of 49 billion yen.
In June its ratio of shareholders' equity to total assets
fell to 2.2 percent, from 4.6 percent in March. The figure is a
barometer of a company's liquidity, with the 20 percent level
regarded as indicative of financial stability.
An allotment of new shares to Sony in October should raise
the ratio to 10 percent, the sources said.