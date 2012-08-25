TOKYO Aug 25 Sony Corp is to stop
producing optical disc drives for PCs by next March, Asahi
newspaper said on Saturday, part of a restructuring aimed at
reviving the fortunes of the company that gave the world the
Walkman.
Sony Optiarc Inc, based in Atsugi, south of Tokyo, will
cease production of the drives, which use a device to read and
write information, and make most of the employees in Atsugi and
at a factory in Malaysia, totalling about 390 at least,
redundant, Asahi said without quoting sources.
The unit, which was founded in 2006 as a joint venture with
NEC Corp and became Sony's 100 percent subsidiary two
years later, has not fared well due to shrinking PC sales and
fierce price competition with foreign rivals.
In April, Sony's new president, Kazuo Hirai, outlined a
revival plan that stakes Sony's future on mobile devices such as
the Xperia smartphone, gaming and digital imaging, while
developing new businesses, including a medical unit.
Hirai also promised to cut 10,000 jobs - six percent of its
global workforce - this business year and big cost reductions in
the TV unit that has produced losses amounting to about $12
billion in the past decade.
Sony earlier this month slashed its forecast for operating
profit in the year to March 2013 and lowered sales expectations
for key products including its handheld PSP and PS Vita devices.
Shares of Sony have lost some 40 percent since it announced
the revival plan, but hovered about 5 percent above a trough of
877 yen after it announced the disappointing forecast on Aug. 2.
