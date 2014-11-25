BRIEF-Sharp unit SEC announces lawsuits
* Says United Mechanical Inc (UMI) filed a lawsuit against co's U.S.-based unit Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC)
TOKYO Nov 25 Sony Corp says:
- aims for fiscal 2017 games division sales of 1.4-1.6 trln yen vs fiscal 2014 target of 1.29 trln yen
- aims for fiscal 2017 games division operating profit margin of 5-6 pct vs fiscal 2014 target of 2.7 pct
- aims for fiscal 2017 imaging division sales of 650-700 bln yen vs fiscal 2014 target of 710 bln yen
- aims for fiscal 2017 imaging division operating profit margin of 7-9 pct vs fiscal 2014 target of 7.3 pct
- to give business forecasts for mobile division by end-march 2015
- sees fiscal 2017 devices sales of 1.3-1.5 trln yen vs fiscal 2014 target of 890 bln yen
- aims for fiscal 2017 devices division operating profit margin of 10-12 pct vs fiscal 2014 target of 7.5 pct Further company coverage: (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim)
* Says United Mechanical Inc (UMI) filed a lawsuit against co's U.S.-based unit Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC)
* Sees net loss for FY 2016 to be 718.6 million yuan, compared to net profit of FY 2015 (535.2 million yuan) * In the previous outlook, the company expected the net loss for FY 2016 to be 250 million yuan