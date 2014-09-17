TOKYO, Sept 17 Sony Corp Chief Executive Kazuo Hirai said on Wednesday his company would cut 15 percent of the staff in its mobile unit in the current fiscal year ending in March 2015.

Hirai, speaking to reporters, said Sony had aimed to expand the mobile division, but was now revising its strategy.

Earlier on Wednesday, Sony deepened its net loss estimate to $2.1 billion and said it would not pay a dividend this fiscal year for the first time since it listed in 1958, stung by an impairment charge for its struggling smartphone division. (Reporting by Sophie Knight; Writing by Chris Gallagher)